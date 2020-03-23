India: Modi announces self-imposed ‘public curfew’

NEW DELHI, India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens Thursday to show patience and observe a self-imposed “public curfew” Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (0130GMT – 1130GMT).

“All citizens should abide by this and remain indoors, not visit any public places. I also urge the citizens to help spread the word and inform at least ten other people through phone calls,” Modi told the nation. “For the past two months, millions are working day and night in hospitals and airports and those serving others by not taking care of themselves. On March 22, at 5 p.m, we should stand on our doorways, balconies, in our windows and keep clapping hands and ringing the bells for five mins to salute and encourage them.”

The address was an attempt to curb an atmosphere of fear about the coronavirus outbreak that has affected 173 people, including four deaths in India.

Modi requested Indians not to panic and hoard groceries as he said the government will ensure daily essentials are available to all. He asked consumers to stop panic buying.

The government Thursday banned exports of all ventilators, surgical/disposable masks and textile raw material used for making masks.

In view of increased prices of alcohol used in manufacturing hand-sanitizers in recent weeks, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs announced a price-cap on alcohol used in hand-sanitizers.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting released a travel advisory, temporarily banning all international commercial flights to India beginning March 22 for one week.

The virus known as COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 159 countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 227,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 9,300, with more than 84,500 patients recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.