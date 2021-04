NEW DELHI, April 7 (Xinhua) — Over 100,000 (115,736) new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours in India, said official data released by the federal health ministry on Wednesday.

This is the second time within this week when more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in India. Earlier, 103,558 new cases were reported on Monday. Enditem