India, Pakistan announce cease-fire at international border

NEW DELHI, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — India and Pakistan on Thursday jointly announced cease-fire along their international border, the Line of Control (LoC), and all other sectors, with effect from midnight of Wednesday to Thursday.

A joint statement issued by the Indian defence mentioned that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact.

“The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere. Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021,” it said.

The statement further added that in the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence.

Both sides also reiterated that the existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding, the statement said. Enditem