Experts predict that India-Pakistan relations will remain tense.

Experts predict that relations between India and Pakistan will remain tense.

The year 2021 started with a surprise cease-fire announcement on the disputed Kashmir border, but by the end of the year, there had been no major breakthrough.

NEW DELHI

It was expected that relations between India and Pakistan would improve in the months ahead after the two nuclear-armed neighbors agreed to a cease-fire along the disputed Kashmir border in a surprise announcement earlier this year.

However, as the year draws to a close, no major breakthroughs have been made.

In August 2019, India abolished Jammu and Kashmir’s long-standing special status, prompting Islamabad to downgrade its diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

Pakistan’s National Security Advisor, Moeed Yusuf, said he would not attend an Afghanistan dialogue hosted by India in November.

“Bilateral relations are likely to remain unchanged in 2022, and may even become more complicated as a result of upcoming domestic political events in both countries, such as general elections in Pakistan in 2023 and state elections in India,” said Sarral Sharma, a New Delhi-based security analyst.

The status quo would be maintained, according to Sharma, who previously worked in the National Security Council Secretariat, which advises the Prime Minister on major issues.

“Terrorism and Kashmir will remain a source of contention.”

The status quo is likely to be maintained unless something unexpected happens, such as a major terror attack in India,” he said.

A review of the August agreement has been linked to the normalization of relations between Islamabad and New Delhi.

There are five possible solutions to the Kashmir dispute.

India unilaterally divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories in August 2019 after revoking the state’s special status.

A number of recent decisions by Pakistan, according to Soumya Awasthi, an associate fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation in New Delhi, have further complicated relations, with little hope for improvement in 2022.

“During the peak of COVID-19, Pakistan initially refused trade passage to civil aid that India wanted to send to Kabul, as well as denying air passage for Kashmir and Sharjah flights and skipping Pakistan’s NSA meeting.”

“As a result, India and Pakistan’s relations will continue.”

