India: Police arrests Daesh/ISIS operative with IEDs

NEW DELHI

The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested a suspected Daesh/ISIS operative in Delhi’s high profile Dhaula Kuan area early Saturday after an exchange of fire.

“One ISIS operative arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices near Dhaula Kuan area. Further investigation is going on,” said Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell.

Dhaula Kuan is an important intersection between the airport and the diplomatic area.

Police said a pistol was recovered from the suspect and six rounds of bullets were fired.

The Zee News channel identified the suspect as Abu Yusuf Khan.