A health worker collects a swab from a woman for COVID-19 test in Bhopal, the capital city of India’s Madhya Pradesh state, on April 22, 2021. India is currently witnessing a COVID-19 resurgence. It on Thursday reported the world’s biggest-ever daily surge with 314,835 new confirmed cases and 2,104 deaths for the past 24 hours. (Str/Xinhua)