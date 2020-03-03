India reports one more case of COVID-19

NEW DELHI, March 2 (Xinhua) — One more patient tested positive for COVID-19 in India on Monday, confirmed an official source in the Health Ministry of India’s western state of Rajasthan on Monday.

The patient is said to be an Italian tourist.

Earlier on Monday, two new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in India, one in New Delhi and the other in southern state of Telangana, according to an official in the Ministry of Health.

While the person who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Indian capital had a travel history from Italy, the other one detected in Telangana came from Dubai.

“Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored,” said an official statement.

Earlier, three COVID-19 patients were successfully cured in the southern state of Kerala. Enditem