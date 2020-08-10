India reports over 60,000 new cases, Aussie state records deadliest day

HONG KONG, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — India reported over 60,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while the Australian state of Victoria recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic although new infections have gradually slowed down.

India’s COVID-19 case tally rose to 2,215,074 and the number of deaths surged to 44,386, after registering an increase of 62,064 new cases and 1,007 new deaths during the past 24 hours.

India’s former president Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day. “I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” Mukherjee wrote on twitter.

The Australian state of Victoria, the center of Australia’s current fight with COVID-19, again recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic, with a further 19 deaths, as the number of new infections dropped to 322.

“This news is devastating no matter what age, COVID affects people and we just want to reaffirm our support through every channel we can provide it,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in a press conference.

Malaysia reported 11 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 9,094. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that five cases are imported and six more are local transmissions.

Bangladesh reported nearly 2,907 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 260,507, with 39 deaths reported in the last 24 hours across the country.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 761 to reach 49,671, according to Japan’s health ministry and local governments, excluding the 712 cases from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The new daily addition dropped down the 1,000 mark on Monday after the number surpassed 1,200 for six straight days and peaked at 1,605 on Friday.

Afghanistan reported 56 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 37,162 cases, the country’s Ministry of Public Health said.

New Zealand reported no new cases of COVID-19 for five consecutive days, with the number of active cases in the country being 21, according to the Ministry of Health.

Cambodia confirmed three new imported COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the kingdom to 251, said a Health Ministry’s statement.

South Korea reported 28 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,626. The daily caseload moved between 20 and 50 in recent days due to small cluster infections and imported cases. Enditem