India reports record 4,205 single-day virus deaths

NEW DELHI

India registered a record figure of 4,205 COVID-19 deaths in a single day taking the nationwide death toll to 254,197, according to the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

This is the highest death count India has ever seen in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

At least 348,421 new coronavirus infections were registered in the last 24 hours. India’s COVID-9 tally now exceeds 23.34 million.

Most districts of the country are reporting a high positivity rate, with two-thirds reporting a test positivity rate of more than 10%, said the government on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, an expert panel has recommended Indian firm Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for Phase 2 and 3 trials on minors aged between 2 to 18.

The densely populated country is reeling under a deadly third wave of the coronavirus with the already weak health care system grappling for oxygen cylinders and beds for critically ill patients.