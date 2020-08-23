India reports record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI

India reported 69,652 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, setting a fresh record for the number of infections registered in a single day.

The country also scaled a new peak in daily testing with nearly one million tests conducted in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate fell below 8%, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

“Early identification through testing, surveillance and contact tracing along with a focus on timely and appropriate clinical treatment of COVID-19 patients has ensured that only a small proportion of active cases is on ventilator support,” it said.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,836,925. The death toll has risen to 53,994, with 980 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the ministry.

India is still the third worst country in terms of coronavirus cases in the world after the US and Brazil.

However, both countries are behind India in terms of the seven-day average of daily infections.

The western state of Maharashtra continues to lead the country with 628,642 cases followed by Tamil Nadu with 349,654 and Andhra Pradesh with 300,000.

In the capital New Delhi, the Disaster Management Authority has given approval for the opening of hotels and weekly markets. Gymnasiums and health clubs will continue to remain closed.