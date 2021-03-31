India says no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, asks states to keep vaccine wastage below 1 pct

NEW DELHI, March 31 (Xinhua) — India’s federal government Wednesday said there was no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines with states, pledging to continuously replenish supplies to the states.

The comments were made by senior federal health ministry official Rajesh Bhushan during a meeting to review the COVID-19 vaccination drive and preparations for the third phase scheduled from Thursday (April 1).

From Thursday people who are 45-years-old or older will be vaccinated.

“There is no shortage of vaccines with states and centre will continually replenish states’ supplies,” the federal health ministry said.

Bhushan said there was a need to keep COVID-19 vaccine wastage below one percent.

At present the COVID-19 national wastage percentage is six percent.

“The states were advised to ensure there is no sedimentation of vaccine stocks at any level of storage, and distribution should be based on consumption to avoid overstocking as well as under-stocking at cold chain points,” the ministry said.

“The states have been asked to maintain vaccine wastage at less than 1 percent and regularly review vaccine wastage across all levels to minimize the same.”

The inoculation drive against the COVID-19 is underway in India, which began on January 16.

Initially, healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities. Enditem