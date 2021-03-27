India sees sharp resurgence with over 47,000 new COVID-19 cases, 2nd batch of China’s Sinovac vaccines arrives in Philippines

HONG KONG, March 24 (Xinhua) — Asia-Pacific countries are still fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic as India witnessed a resurgence of infected cases and the second batch of China’s Sinovac vaccines arrives in the Philippines.

India’s total tally reached 11,734,058 as 47,262 new cases were reported from across the country, according to the latest figures released by the federal health ministry.

Besides, 275 deaths since Tuesday morning took the death toll to 160,441. Both the number of new cases and deaths recorded in the past 24 hours are the highest this year so far.

There are still 368,457 active cases in the country, while 11,205,160 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

The second batch of the Sinovac vaccines donated by China arrived in the Philippines amid the rapid resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the Southeast Asian country.

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 6,666 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 684,311.

The death toll climbed to 13,039 after 47 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The confirmed cases in Indonesia rose by 5,227 within one day to 1,476,452, with the death toll adding by 118 to 39,983, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 7,622 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,312,543.

Malaysia reported 1,268 new infections, the health ministry said, bringing the national total to 336,808.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that five of the new cases are imported and with 1,263 being local transmissions.

Two more deaths have been reported, taking the death toll to 1,246.

Another 1,083 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 320,925 or 95.3 percent of all cases.

South Korea reported 428 more cases, raising the total number of infections to 99,846.

Of the new cases, 135 were Seoul residents and 150 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Seventeen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,476.

Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,707.

A total of 481 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 91,560.

Japan’s capital city Tokyo reported 420 new COVID-19 cases, the highest this month, bringing the capital’s tally to 118,461.

It is the second time in March that the daily figure has surpassed 400, after reaching 409 a week ago.

The capital of 14 million reported 337 new cases on Tuesday and 187 on Monday.

The jump in cases comes just days after the COVID-19 state of emergency for the greater Tokyo area expired and related restrictions were lifted.