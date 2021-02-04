India sharply reacts to global personalities’ utterances on farmers’ protests

NEW DELHI, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — India on Wednesday took a strong note of tweets made by internationally-acclaimed personalities regarding the ongoing farmers’ protests in India, particularly in northern parts including Delhi and its surrounding states.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting for nearly 70 days against the recently-enacted three farm laws. Amid the protests, the Indian government has even promised not to implement them for the time being.

Barbadian singer and actress Rihanna, and Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg raised the issue of Indian farmers’ protests on Tuesday, tweeting “Why aren’t we talking about this?!”, and “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India”, respectively.

While Rihanna has 101 million followers on Twitter, 18-year-old Greta has 4.7 million followers on the social media platform.

Sharply reacting to the tweets made by the duo, India’s External Affairs Ministry said in a statement, “The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible.”

According to the statement, the Parliament of India, “after a full debate and discussion”, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector.

These reforms give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers, the statement said, adding that they also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming.

The Indian government has even offered to keep the laws on hold, an offer iterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, added the statement. Enditem