India signs strategic partnership agreement with IEA

NEW DELHI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The Indian government on Wednesday signed strategic partnership agreement with the International Energy Agency (IEA), officials said.

“The framework for strategic partnership between IEA members and the government of India was signed today to strengthen mutual trust and cooperation and enhance global energy security, stability and sustainability,” a statement issued by India’s federal ministry of power said.

“This partnership will lead to an extensive exchange of knowledge and would be a stepping stone towards India becoming a full member of the IEA.”

According to the ministry, the memorandum of understanding was signed by Sanjiv Nandan Sahai, secretary (power) from the Indian side and Fatih Birol, IEA executive director.

“The contents of the strategic partnership will be jointly decided by the IEA members and India, including a phased increase in benefits and responsibilities for India as an IEA strategic partner, and building on existing areas of work within association and the Clean Energy Transitions Programme (CETP), such as energy security, clean and sustainable energy, energy efficiency, enhancing petroleum storage capacity in India, expansion of gas-based economy in India etc.,” the statement said. Enditem