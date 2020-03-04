India to face England in Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup…

SYDNEY – India will face 2009 champion England and South Africa will take on four-time champion Australia in the Women’s Twenty20 Cricket World Cup semifinals.

South Africa topped Group B with seven points after the last preliminary game against 2016 champion West Indies was washed out by rain on Tuesday, giving each team a competition point.

The four semifinal teams were already determined on Monday when Australia edged New Zealand by four runs in Melbourne to place second behind India in Group A. All that hinged on the last day of group games was the order in which South Africa and England would finish, and the composition of the semis. Thailand got to bat against Pakistan before their last group game was washed out by rain.

India won all four pool games, including a tournament-opening win over Australia, to earn the right to take on No. 2 in Group B in the first of the semifinals on Thursday at the Sydney Showgrounds. That sets up a rematch of the 2017 50-over women’s World Cup final, which England won.

South Africa finished unbeaten to top Group B with three wins and a draw to set up the semifinal against injury-hit Australia. Top-ranked all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury in a major setback for host Australia.

The winners of the semifinals will advance to the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, which is International Women’s Day.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports