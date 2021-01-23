India vaccinates over 1 mln healthcare workers against COVID-19

NEW DELHI, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — The Indian government said on Friday that over 1 million healthcare workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of 7:00 a.m. local time Friday, around 1,043,534 people have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise, the federal health ministry said, adding that during the last 24 hours, 237,050 people were vaccinated in 4,049 sessions.

Federal health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccines were completely safe and effective and these vaccines will prove to be the final nail in the coffin of the COVID-19 disease.

The inoculation drive against COVID-19 began across India on Jan. 16.

Initially, around 30 million healthcare and frontline workers will be vaccinated, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 270 million. Enditem