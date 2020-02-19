India want Gen Next success in Women’s T20

India are ready to launch their next generation of female superstars on and off the pitch in Friday’s Twenty20 World Cup tournament opener against Australia.

The sub-continent force has arrived in Sydney as the tournament’s youngest team, with an average age of 22 and four teenagers in the country’s 15-player squad.

Gun opener Shafali Verma will lead that charge, with the 16-year-old having generated unprecedented hype around young women’s cricketers in the country.

She debuted at age 15 last year, and has since hit 124 off just 78 against Australia A this summer and took on Ellyse Perry without fear in this month’s tri-series.

But India know they can inspire more young stars like Verma and set up their next generation for success with a strong showing in this year’s World Cup.

Female cricket numbers have increased significantly in the country since 126 million viewers there watched the team make the 2017 one-day World Cup final.

“From the last couple of years the girls have started looking forward with women’s cricket,” captain Harmanpreet Kaur said.

“We need to keep performing for this team and girls are going to look at that.

“Earlier we didn’t have that many girls who are playing cricket. But after the 2017 World Cup we have seen many girls who want to become cricketers.

“So I think in five years we will definitely get many girls who want to play for their country and want to do well in world cricket.”

Kaur was the superstar of India’s 2017 one-day World Cup charge, hitting an unbeaten 171 to shock Australia in the semi-finals.

That prompted fans to arrive at her parents’ house for days following, sending their well wishes ahead of the final against England.

India have never reached a T20 World Cup final, but are considered one of the front runners for 2020 alongside Australia, England and New Zealand.

“I was very surprised when I saw all these pictures of people at home (in 2017), my parents didn’t even tell me about it because they didn’t want to add pressure,” Kaur said.

“If we win the World Cup it will be very big for us because everyone is hoping for this great win and we are trying to give our best.”