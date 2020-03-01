India welcomes U.S.-Taliban peace agreement

NEW DELHI, March 1 (Xinhua) — India has welcomed the signing of the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement and the issuance of a joint declaration between the Afghan and U.S. governments, saying that New Delhi supports all opportunities that could bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and end violence.

“India’s consistent policy is to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan, end violence, cut ties with international terrorism, and lead to a lasting political settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled process,” said External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Raveesh Kumar on Saturday.

“We note that the entire political spectrum in Afghanistan, including the government, the democratic polity and civil society, has welcomed the opportunity and hope for peace and stability generated by these agreements,” he said in a written statement.

As a contiguous neighbor, India will continue to extend all support to the government and people of Afghanistan in realizing their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future where the interest of all sections of Afghan society are protected, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited Afghanistan on Feb. 28-29 and conveyed New Delhi’s support for Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled process for ensuring inclusive peace and reconciliation.

This was his first visit abroad after taking over as India’s foreign secretary a month ago.