India will extend the confinement of its 1.3 billion inhabitants due to the coronavirus

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has decided to extend the national confinement of the population to cope with the expansion of the coronavirus, as the main minister of the state of New Delhi has advanced this Saturday, without revealing for how long the movement restrictions. This is the second most populous country in the world, with more than 1,300 million inhabitants.

Shortly before, Modi held a video conference with ministers from different states to discuss the next measures, before the end of the current confinement decreed on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

The death toll in India has already reached 239 and infections are close to 8,000. The country has registered 40 new deaths in the last 24 hours, as well as a total of 1,035 infections, up to a total of 7,447 affected, according to the balance of the Ministry of Health collected by “Times of India” and replicated by Ep.

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Modi had “made the right decision to extend the confinement”, but did not elaborate.

“Today, India’s position is better than that of many developed countries because we have started confinement soon. If it ends now, all the gains will be lost, ”Kejriwal said on Twitter. .