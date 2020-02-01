Indian badminton champion Saina Nehwal joins ruling BJP

NEW DELHI, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal joined the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old former world No. 1 joined the BJP at party headquarter in New Delhi during a function.

“I have won many titles in my life and today I have joined a party that is doing good for the country,” Nehwal said while addressing a press conference after joining the party. “It will be an honor to do something for the country under the leadership of Narendra Modi.”

Nehwal thanked BJP for allowing her to become part of the party.

Nehwal has been honored with the country’s top sporting awards such as the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award.

The badminton player has won over 24 international titles. In the London Olympics, she won a bronze. She was world No. 2 in 2009 and No. 1 in 2015.

Nehwal joined BJP ahead of Delhi’s crucial local elections.

Nehwal is the latest sportsperson to join the BJP. Last year former international cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined BJP ahead of country’s general elections and he won from East Delhi constituency.