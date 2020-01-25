Indian capital market regulator moots data lake project for surveillance

MUMBAI, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — India’s capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India is creating a data lake project to augment its analytical capability and surveillance specifically aimed at social media, said its chairman Ajay Tyagi on Thursday.

A data lake is a centralized repository that allows storage of all structured and unstructured data at any scale to run different types of analytics-from dashboards and visualizations to big data processing, real-time analytics, and machine learning to guide better decisions.

India has an aggregate market capitalization of around 2.2 trillion U.S. dollars and ranks ninth among the top 10 stocks markets worldwide and the regulators intend to curb market manipulation through its surveillance initiatives.

“Social media platforms are increasingly being used by manipulators for market manipulation. Regulators worldwide are increasingly acknowledging that there is much more surveillance input that can be gained from such social media platforms,” he said, speaking at the conference on “Changing Landscape of Securities Market.”

Systemic risks are becoming important objectives for financial regulators, and this requires identification and monitoring of important financial institutions, leverage, inter-connectedness, risk concentrations and market sentiment, he said.

Last year, the capital market regulator barred 12 entities for four years from securities market for manipulating share price of a mid-sized company and sent show-cause notices to 10 entities who allegedly leaked key financial information of listed companies prior to the formal announcement.