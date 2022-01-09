Indian experts advise the government to focus on education in order to prevent brain drain.

Indian experts advise the government to focus on education to prevent brain drain.

While Indians in top global companies receive accolades on Non-Resident Indians Day, experts say it is a sign of brain drain and a call for more opportunities in the country.

At least 10 Indian-origin executives are leading the world’s largest corporations, from Google’s Sundar Pichai to Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen, and IBM’s Arvind Krishna.

While their achievement has gotten them a lot of attention and praise in India, some people believe it is a sign of brain drain.

They have urged the government to focus on high-quality education and job creation in order to prevent talented people from going to work for other countries.

Dheeraj Sanghi, a former professor at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), told Anadolu Agency that improving the education system was of utmost importance to prevent people from going abroad on Non-Resident Indian Day, which is observed on Sunday.

“The majority of these people who are now in charge of major corporations studied abroad as students.”

They earned degrees from reputable universities and then went on to work in reputable companies.

As a result, we must concentrate on improving the educational system,” he stated.

The Times of India, a widely circulated English-language daily newspaper, recently reported that over 100,000 Indians surrendered their citizenship in the first nine months of 2021, and that over 600,000 Indians have renounced their citizenship in the previous five years, citing officials.

According to the United Nations World Migration Report 2020, India has the most migrants living abroad (17.5 million).

In a report published in 2015, the National Science Foundation, the United States’ highest scientific body, stated that migration of Indian scientists and engineers had increased by 85 percent since 2003.

Arun Kumar Grover, a former vice-chancellor of Panjab University, told Anadolu Agency that the main reason why young people choose to move abroad is that there are better opportunities available there than in India.

He believes that, as the country approaches the 75th anniversary of its independence in August, more effort should be put into creating good opportunities for the country’s youth.

“The overall goal should be to make India a place where talent who is currently working in other countries looks forward to returning to India and.

