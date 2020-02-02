Indian finance minister announces 100 airports to be developed by 2024

NEW DELHI, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — India’s federal finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday announced that 100 new airports would be developed in the country by 2024.

Sitharaman made the announcement while presenting the annual budget in parliament.

“One hundred more airports to be developed by 2024 to support the UDAN scheme,” said Sitharaman.

The airports would be developed under the government’s program known as UDAN-RCS (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik translated -Regional Connectivity Scheme).

UDAN an acronym made from Hindi words means letting the common citizens of the country fly.

The scheme launched in 2017 aims at making air travel affordable and widespread, to boost inclusive national economic development, job growth and air transport infrastructure development of all regions and states of India.