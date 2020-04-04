Indian forces kill 4 militants in southern Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir

Indian forces killed four militants in southern Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

Police claimed in a tweet a search operation was held upon a tip off in Manzgam village of Kulgam district, adding that the slain militants had killed three civilians earlier this week.

Confirming the death toll, army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia told Anadolu Agency arms and ammunition were seized during the raid.

Jammu and Kashmir is held by India and Pakistan in parts, and claimed by both in full. A small sliver is also held by China.

Since they were partitioned in 1947, the two countries have fought four wars — in 1948, 1965, 1971 and 1999 — three of them over Kashmir.

Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or unification with neighboring Pakistan.

According to several human rights organizations, thousands of people have reportedly been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.