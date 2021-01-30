Indian gov’t suspends internet for 2 days at Delhi’s borders amid farmers’ protest

NEW DELHI, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — The Indian government has ordered suspension of internet services in borders outside national capital amid farmers’ protests, officials said Saturday.

According to officials, the service has been suspended in areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri – epicenters where thousands of farmers are occupying roads for over two months against the federal government’s controversial three farm laws.

“It is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, and their adjoining areas in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi from 11:00 p.m. (local time) on Jan. 29 to 11:00 p.m. (local time) on Jan. 31,” read a notification issued by the federal home ministry.

The step, according to the ministry, has been taken to “maintain public safety and averting public emergency.”

This is the second such suspension taking place in a week.

On Tuesday (Jan. 26), the internet was suspended in many parts of Delhi immediately after farmers’ tractor rally entered into the capital city, triggering clashes between them and government forces. One farmer died and many others including policemen were injured in the clashes.

“If the administration is thinking that by suspending internet services they will be able to stop the movement, they are grossly mistaken. The more they want to muzzle farmers’ voices, the larger the protest will go,” Bharatiya Kisan (farmer) Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said.

On Friday opposition parties in India boycotted the President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the parliament.

Eleven rounds of talks between protesting farmers and the federal government have failed to end the ongoing stalemate.

Ever since the protest broke out against the laws, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been defending them as major reforms for the upliftment of farmers. Enditem