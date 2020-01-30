Indian, Pakistani troops exchange fire on Kashmir LoC

NEW DELHI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Troops of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy fire and mortar shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) dividing Kashmir on Sunday evening, state-run broadcaster — All India Radio (AIR) said Monday.

The two sides targeted each other’s positions and civilian areas in Degwar sector of Poonch about 185 km southwest of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The broadcaster quoting Indian army sources said Pakistani army opened unprovoked fire on civilian areas and Indian forward posts on Sunday evening.

“Indian army is retaliating befittingly with equal calibre,” AIR said. “The shelling by Pakistan army was on when reports last came in.”

There were no reports of any casualty in the firing on the Indian side, however, the broadcaster said a few houses in the village suffered damage because of the shelling.

The troops of India and Pakistan intermittently exchange fires on the LoC and International Border (IB) in Kashmir, despite an agreement in 2003 to observe a ceasefire. However, the ceasefire remains in effect.

New Delhi and Islamabad accuse each other of resorting to unprovoked firings and violating ceasefire agreements. And both sides maintain their troops gave befitting reply to the other side.

The LoC is a de facto border that divides Kashmir into Indian and Pakistani controlled parts.