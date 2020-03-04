Indian parliament adjourned amid protests from opposition over Delhi violence

NEW DELHI, March 3 (Xinhua) — Both houses of the Indian parliament were adjourned for the second straight day Tuesday amid noisy protests from lawmakers of opposition parties over the communal violence in the capital city, officials said.

The opposition members were demanding an immediate discussion on the issue of Delhi violence that left 46 people dead and over 300 injured last week.

“Repeated efforts from Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla failed to pacify the protesting lawmakers, following which he announced that house stands adjourned until 12:00. p.m (local time),” an official said. “The business in the house couldn’t be resumed and it was adjourned again.”

The speaker said the discussion on the issue of Delhi violence would take place on March 11 after Holi festival. The opposition members stormed into the Well of the house demanding an immediate discussion. The members were seen throwing leaflets and paper balls at the chair.

Also on Monday, the house had witnessed acrimonious scenes with ruling party lawmakers and opposition members pushing and shoving each other.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the upper house, locally called Rajya Sabha.

No sooner the house began proceedings with junior finance minister started laying the papers, Congress party members created noisy scenes objecting to his alleged hate speech during the Delhi local elections. This prompted heated arguments between the treasury and opposition benches and forced Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House within minutes.

There is a massive opposition against India’s controversial new citizenship law known as Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Ever since the law was passed in the Indian parliament, there has been no let-up in the protests.

So far, the violence against the law has killed over 70 people across India.

Last week the communal violence broke out between pro- and anti-CAA groups in the northeastern part of India’s capital city – Delhi. The violence left a trail of damage in the northeastern parts of the city as rioters torched vehicles, vandalised shops and burnt buildings including schools.

Many people, especially Muslims, who live in the affected areas took refuge in the shelters set up by the government and relief workers.

Delhi Police have come under fierce criticism for its apparent inaction during the violence. Locals alleged their calls to police for help proved futile.