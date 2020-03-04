Indian PM appeals to countrymen to reduce mass gatherings due to COVID-19

NEW DELHI, March 4 (Xinhua) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that due to COVID-19 scare, he won’t attend any program in the run-up to the festival of colors Holi, that falls on March 10 this year.

He also quoted health experts’ advice to minimise mass gatherings in order to avoid the viral disease.

“Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi programme,” tweeted Modi on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Indian prime minister had stated that he had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19. “Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention,” he had tweeted.

He also appealed to the countrymen to adopt protective measures against COVID-19.