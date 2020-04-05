Indian PM discusses COVID-19 with German Chancellor, Prince of Wales

NEW DELHI, April 2 (Xinhua) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain’s Prince of Wales — Prince Charles, and discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with the two leaders, according to a statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Modi and Merkel shared views on the inadequate availability of medicines and medical equipment required during the pandemic, and agreed to explore avenues of cooperation in this regard.

The German Chancellor agreed with Modi that the COVID-19 pandemic was an important turning point in modern history, and offered an opportunity to forge a new vision of globalisation focused on the shared interests of humanity as a whole, said the statement.

The Prince of Wales thanked the Indian prime minister for the facilitation and assistance provided for British citizens stranded in India during the present crisis, according to the statement.