Indian PM introduces tax reforms to ensure transparency, accountability in tax collection

NEW DELHI, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a slew of income tax reforms in a bid to ensure transparency and accountability in tax collection system.

He launched the platform for “Transparent Taxation — Honoring the Honest,” focusing on reduction in tax rates and simplification of direct tax laws.

Claiming it to be a landmark tax reform, Modi said that it would ensure more tax collection across the country even as taxpayers will find it their duty to pay taxes on time as dedicated citizens.

Calling upon taxpayers to sincerely pay their tax dues to ensure the government’s smooth functioning, Modi said there were only 15 million taxpayers in a country of 1.3 billion.

Introducing a Charter of Taxpayers, the prime minister also said that it would ensure both the rights and duties of the taxpayers.

In his live televised address, Modi said that his government’s motive was to ensure ease of doing business and allay fears from the taxpayers’ mind. According to him, during the past six years as the prime minister, as many as 1,500 laws have been repealed, thus ensuring minimum laws governing the country’s overall system.

The virtual event was attended by various chambers of commerce, trade associations, chartered accountants’ associations and taxpayers.

Modi stated that henceforth the tax system would become “faceless” when there would be no interaction between tax department officials and taxpayers belonging to the same locality.

“Scrutiny of tax returns would now be done by tax officials belonging to some other state or city. This has been introduced to avoid any kind of influence or pressure between the tax department officials and taxpayers, and also to ensure transparency in tax system,” added Modi.

“Faceless assessment and Taxpayers Charter come in force from today (Thursday), whereas Faceless Appeal Service will be available from Sept. 25,” he said.

He further stated that litigation on tax issues and scrutiny of tax returns had been reduced to one-fourth over the past few years, which, according to him, meant that tax-payers were believing more in the prevailing tax systems in the country.

Earlier in the day, the country’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the reform will mark an important step forward in providing a simple and transparent taxation regime in the country. Enditem