Indian president hospitalized following chest discomfort

NEW DELHI, March 26 (Xinhua) — Indian President Ram Nath Kovind was hospitalized at the army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi on Friday, officials said.

Officials said Kovind was experiencing chest discomfort in the morning.

“President is undergoing routine check-up and is currently under observation,” local media quoted a statement issued by the hospital, saying that his condition is stable.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the president’s son to enquire about Kovind’s health, according to a statement issued by Modi’s office. Enditem