Indian regulator relaxes accounting norm for foreign companies to raise funds at IFSC

MUMBAI, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) — India’s capital market regulator has issued revised guidelines on reporting of statement of accounts for entities listing their debt securities in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), in a bid to attract foreign companies to raise funds on Indian soil.

A circular issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday said that the revised guidelines will allow companies listing their debt securities in IFSC (International Financial Reporting Standards) to prepare their statement of accounts in accordance with IFRS or US GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) or Indian accounting standards or accounting standards as applicable to them in their place of incorporation.

Currently, an issuer of debt securities in IFSC needs to prepare its statement of accounts in accordance with Companies Act. India’s only IFSC is located in GIFT City, 539 km North of Mumbai in the country’s western state of Gujarat.

Commenting on the circular, Henil Jain, Partner, Wadhwa & Shah, Chartered Accountants, said, “The revised framework by SEBI has eliminated the hindrance for overseas companies and global financial institutions desirous of raising funds at IFSC from preparing financial statements as per Indian regulations i.e. Companies Act 2013. The move will make India an attractive destination for global entities to raise fund and list their financial instruments on Indian exchanges.”

In case an entity does not prepare its statement of accounts in accordance with IFRS or US GAAP or Indian accounting standards, a quantitative summary of significant differences between national accounting standards and IFRS will be prepared and incorporated in the relevant disclosure documents to be filed with the exchange, the circular said. Enditem