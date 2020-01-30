Indian state Andhra Pradesh’s legislative assembly passes resolution to abolish upper house

NEW DELHI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The Legislative Assembly of India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh on Monday passed a resolution abolishing the state’s Upper House — the Legislative Council.

State Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy moved the resolution in the Legislative Assembly which was subsequently passed amidst protests by opposition lawmakers belonging to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Reddy’s ruling political party “YSR Congress” enjoys a comfortable majority in the Legislative Assembly.

The move comes amid stiff opposition by the TDP lawmakers in the Legislative Council to the State Government’s move to make three different capitals in the state, one each for Legislature, Judiciary and Administration.

The TDP has a majority in the Legislative Council.

However, the State Assembly’s resolution to abolish the Legislative Council will have to go through several stages before it finally comes into effect. First it needs to be okayed by the state’s Governor, after which it needs to be passed by both Houses of the Indian Parliament, and finally signed by the President of India.