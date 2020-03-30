Indian state explores online liquor supply during COVID-19 nationwide shutdown

MUMBAI, March 30 (Xinhua) — India’s Southern state of Kerala is considering options to supply liquor online as two alcohol addicts in the state committed suicide last week due to unavailability during the 21-day nationwide lockdown to counter the COVID-19, media reports said Monday.

Terming the sudden unavailability of alcohol leading to social problems, state Chief Minister P. Vijayan directed the state excise department to provide liquor to those with a prescription from doctors while those with withdrawal symptoms will be sent to de-addiction centers, said the Hindustan Times newspaper report.

However, the Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has flayed the state government’s plan to supply liquor on doctor’s prescription, terming it as not scientific.

“The move to supply liquor to such people cannot be accepted on scientific grounds. Doctors have no legal liability to give prescription to get them liquor,” said the Mint newspaper report quoting Dr Abraham Varghese, President of Kerala state of IMA.

A “liquor prescription” may even result in the cancellation of the license of the medical practitioner, Dr Varghese said.

Last Tuesday, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week complete shut-down across the country to break the COVID-19 infection cycle that had disrupted supply chain of goods as well as stranded migrant workers in several cities of the country.

With 194 confirmed cases, Kerala leads the list of the COVID-19 cases among all states in India as per the official Morning update on Monday which has 1,071 cases across the country.