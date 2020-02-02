Indian stock market gives thumbs down to federal budget

MUMBAI, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Indian stock markets gave a thumbs down to the country’s federal budget tabled Saturday with benchmark indices ending over 2 percent down to a three-month low in a special trading session held on Saturday coinciding with the annual financial exercise.

“As the market reaction suggests, it gives a picture that Budget 2020 was a disappointing one. It fell short of expectations as the stimulus package for rural, infrastructure and transportation were up marginally. Further, even the widely expected personal income tax came with a caveat of having to forego earlier exemptions and deductions,” said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking, a domestic stock brokerage house.

Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark index Sensex ended down 987.96 points or 2.43 percent to 39,753.53 points while National Stock Exchange’s Nifty ended down 318.30 or 2.66 percent to 11,643.80 points, which were the levels last seen on October 27. The budget was far away from being path-breaking, given the limited room for maneuver amid depleting tax revenue due to slowing growth, experts said.

Asia’s third largest economy has grown at its slowest pace in six years to 4.5 percent in July-September quarter and its current banking credit growth has been at its five-year low below eight percent.

While India’s finance minister has done well in abiding by the fiscal prudence principles for 2020-21 and the targets set by her look achievable, it will be crucial for her to stick to it, else the international rating agencies may have adverse views, said Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities, another domestic stock brokerage house.

“The markets have reacted negatively to the budget, mainly due to some disappointments on account of non-abolition of LTCG (long term capital gains), confusion about the impact of DDT (Dividend distribution tax) removal and taxing dividends in the hands of recipients. Foreign investors will look for signs of revival of growth before they commit funds,” Relli said.