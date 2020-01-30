Indian student injured after gunman opens fire on citizenship bill protesters in Delhi (VIDEO)

A student has been injured after a man shot at a crowd protesting against India’s controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) near Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi.

The gunman showed up as the protestors were gathering to march to a nearby hospital. Walking in front of the crowd, the man waved a gun, shouting: Who wants freedom? I will give freedom,” according to local media. local media reports.

When the protesters tried to take the weapon away from him, he opened fire, hitting one of the students in the crowd. As soon as the gunshot was heard, the man was quickly overpowered and arrested. He was taken into custody, and is being questioned.

The student was admitted to hospital with a hand injury, it was reported.

The incident happened during a rally against CAA which became law in December; it provides fast-track citizenship for immigrants from nearby Muslim-majority nations, as long as they are Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian.

The exclusion of Muslims in the act has sparked numerous protests throughout India which have occasionally descended into violence. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the CAA corrects a historical injustice against religious minorities in neighboring countries.

Sakshi Maharaj, a member of the ruling BJP party, echoed his sentiments, saying the law does not “snatch anyone’s citizenship, but [gives it]to those who faced religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.”

