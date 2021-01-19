Indian vaccine maker issues cautionary guidelines amid adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccination

NEW DELHI, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — India’s vaccine maker Bharat Biotech Tuesday issued a set of cautionary guidelines for people with certain conditions, highlighting those getting vaccinated should consult with their vaccine provider and preferably avoid getting the Covaxin shot.

The fact sheet issued by the company said those suffering from allergies, fever, or a bleeding disorder, among other conditions, should take advice from their doctor/vaccine provider, and possibly steer clear of taking the Covaxin shot.

The vaccine maker said people who are immunocompromised (or are receiving a medicine that affects their immune system), pregnant, and breastfeeding women have also been advised against getting vaccinated by Covaxin.

“Individuals who are prioritised under the public health program of the ministry of health and family welfare will be covered under this endeavour. Informing the individuals about the offer for a vaccination with Covaxin will rest with the respective government program officials. Those offered Covaxin at pre-specified booths will have the options to receive or reject administration of the vaccine,” reads the document.

On Monday federal health ministry said 580 cases of adverse reactions have been observed following COVID-19 vaccination and seven persons have been hospitalized. The ministry said two persons have died also but none of the deaths was related to vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccination drive started on Saturday. Authorities are using two COVID-19 vaccines – the indigenous Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech and the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine Covishield produced by the Serum Institute of India.

According to the ministry so far 381,305 beneficiaries have been vaccinated until Monday evening.

Initially, around 30 million healthcare and frontline workers will be vaccinated, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 270 million. Enditem