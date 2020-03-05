Indiana RB James enters transfer portal

Indiana running back Sampson James entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, multiple outlets reported.

Getting the commitment from the Avon, Ind., native in the Class of 2019 was a huge achievement for Hoosiers coach Tom Allen. James, a four-star recruit, was ranked the No. 10 running back prospect in the nation by the 247Sports composite.

Previously committed to Ohio State, James chose Indiana instead.

Avon football coach Mark Bless told SI.com on Monday night that James entering the portal was “a personal decision.” Bless is his legal guardian.

James becomes the fourth Indiana running back to enter the transfer portal.

As a 2019 freshman, he was second on the team with 275 rushing yards on 81 carries and scored three touchdowns. He gained 118 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown on Nov. 30 in a 44-41 win over Purdue, when he started in place of an injured Stevie Scott.

