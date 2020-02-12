Indians prefer short holiday breaks to one long annual vacation

MUMBAI, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Over 66 percent of Indian travelers led by millennials are increasingly opting for small size holiday breaks instead of just one annual vacation, according to travel trend analysis shared by a travel company Monday.

“Over the past few years we have witnessed a dramatic shift in the lifestyle choices of Indian consumers – the aspiration for travel increasing manifold. And with multiple, bite-sized holidays seeing strong demand, we realised the importance of value pricing,” said Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head of travel company Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, with annual revenues of 942 million US dollars.

To address this opportunity, Thomas Cook has launched an all-inclusive holiday package between 5-7 days at 701-1,402 US dollars to a wide range of top international destinations.

These destinations include Australia, Britain, France, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Russia, Netherlands and Belgium along with equally short-haul favourites of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius and Myanmar.

The all-inclusive tours include flights, hotels, visas, transfers, meals, sightseeing, insurance and the services of an experienced tour manager. It has also designed customized Europe “land-only” holidays, to give customers the flexibility of selecting their preferred airlines, and at great value pricing starting at 443 US dollars.