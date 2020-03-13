Indians RHP Carrasco batting elbow inflammation

An MRI exam performed on Cleveland Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco didn’t detect any structural damage, the team announced Wednesday.

The Indians said the 32-year-old Carrasco is dealing with mild elbow inflammation. He underwent an injection to reduce the inflammation and also will not throw for a few days to let the elbow settle down.

Carrasco endured a rough 2019 season that was interrupted by a bout with leukemia. He went 6-7 with a 5.29 ERA in 23 appearances (12 starts).

Carrasco stood out the previous two seasons by winning a combined 35 games. He tied for the American League lead with 18 wins in 2017.

Overall, he is 85-69 with a 3.82 ERA in 230 career appearances (183 starts) since reaching the majors in 2009.

The Indians are scheduled to open the season at home against the Detroit Tigers on March 26.

–Field Level Media