India’s active COVID-19 caseload lowest in nearly 7 months

NEW DELHI, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — The number of active COVID-19 cases in India fell below the 200,000-mark on Wednesday, showing a steady decline amid the pandemic in the country, said the federal health ministry.

The active cases stood at 197,201, the lowest in 207 days, said the official data released by the ministry. The total active cases were 197,387 on June 27, it added.

Describing it as a “significant achievement,” the health ministry said the total number of active COVID-19 cases was 1.86 percent of the total cases registered in the country so far.

As many as 16,988 cases have recovered and been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, leading to a net decline of 3,327 from the total active caseload.

Nearly 72 percent of these active cases are concentrated in five Indian states.

Till Wednesday morning a total of 674,835 people have received the vaccination. Over the last 24 hours, 220,786 people have been vaccinated across 3,860 sessions. Nearly 11,720 COVID-19 vaccination sessions have been conducted so far.

The number of those who have recovered stands at 10,245,741. The current recovery rate is said to be around 96.70 percent. Enditem