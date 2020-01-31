India’s area for potato cultivation increases 20 percent in last 11 years

NEW DELHI, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said the area for potato cultivation in the country has risen by 20 percent during the last 11 years.

Modi made the remarks while addressing the third Global Potato Conclave at Gujarat through remote video conferencing.

He said Gujarat was one of the leading producers of potatoes in the country.

“While the area under potato cultivation increased by about 20 percent in India in the last 11 years, it has increased by about 170 percent in Gujarat during the same period,” Modi said. “This is largely owing to the policy initiatives and decisions which led to the state using modern methods of agriculture like sprinkler and drip irrigation for cultivation, along with the best cold storage facilities and linkages to the food processing industry.”

The three-day conclave is organized by the Indian Potato Association (IPA).

According to officials, scientists from different countries, potato farmers and other stakeholders have gathered for the conclave to discuss the important aspects related to food and nutrition demand.