India’s Central Bank approves 7.6 billion USD dividend to federal government

MUMBAI, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — India’s Central Bank has approved transfer of 7.6 billion U.S. dollars as surplus or divided to the federal government for the accounting year 2019-20, said a statement by Reserve Bank of India, Friday.

The Central Board of RBI also decided to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer, required to cover its monetary and financial stability, credit and operational risks at 5.5 percent at the meeting presided by the Governor Shaktikanta Das.

In its annual budget proposal estimated in February, India’s federal government had factored in a dividend of 8 billion U.S. dollars from the Central Bank and other state financial institutions.

Last year the RBI’s board approved a record payment of 23.5 billion U.S. dollars to the government, which included 16.5 billion U.S. dollars as special dividend and 7 billion U.S. dollars from its surplus capital.

India, which is ranked third after U.S. and Brazil in terms of total number of COVID-19 cases, is expected to see a contraction in its economic growth for the first time in four decades as the fiscal deficit is expected to widen amid falling tax collections and front-loading of government spending. Enditem