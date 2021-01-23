India’s central bank proposes tighter regulations for parallel banking companies

MUMBAI, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — India’s central bank proposed tighter regulations for large parallel or shadow banking entities in the country, creating a multilayer model in the industry, as per a discussion paper issued Friday.

The discussion paper has been initiated to tighten regulations for parallel banking companies or popularly called Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to safeguard the financial system considering the growing size of certain companies and their linkages to the rest of the system.

Asia’s third-largest economy had seen some major failures in the 438 billion U.S. dollars by assets in the NBFC space during the past few years and the paper is an effort to address the growing need to keep them resilient by improving their governance standards and also full-proofing their risk management and internal controls.

“In view of the recent stress in the sector, it has become imperative to reexamine the suitability of this regulatory approach, especially when failure of an extremely large NBFC can precipitate systemic risks,” said the paper by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Failure of any large and deeply interconnected NBFC is capable of transmitting shocks into the entire financial sector and causing disruptions even to the operations of the small and mid-sized NBFCs, the central bank said. Enditem