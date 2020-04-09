India’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 124, as cases total 4,789

By Denis Bedoya  On  In News Leave a comment 

NEW DELHI, April 7 (Xinhua) — India’s federal health ministry Tuesday evening said the death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 124 and the total number of confirmed cases reached 4,789.

“As on 6:00 p.m local time today, 124 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country,” reads the information released by the health ministry.

On Tuesday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 4,421 and the death toll was 114.

According to health officials, so far 353 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *