India’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 124, as cases total 4,789

NEW DELHI, April 7 (Xinhua) — India’s federal health ministry Tuesday evening said the death toll due to COVID-19 in India rose to 124 and the total number of confirmed cases reached 4,789.

“As on 6:00 p.m local time today, 124 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country,” reads the information released by the health ministry.

On Tuesday morning, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 4,421 and the death toll was 114.

According to health officials, so far 353 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.