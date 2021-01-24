India’s COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 96.82 pct

NEW DELHI, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in India Saturday increased to 96.82 percent, the country’s federal health ministry said.

“Till now 10,300,838 patients have been cured and 185,662 patients are under active medical supervision,” the ministry said. “The national recovery rate is now 96.82 percent.”

According to the federal health ministry, the constant increase in recoveries has ensured the reduction in actual caseload and currently, the total positive cases in the country are 1.74 percent.

During the last 24 hours, 14,256 fresh positive cases were reported in the country.

“While 14,256 persons were found positive in the past 24 hours, India has registered 17,130 new recoveries during the same period. A net decline of 3,026 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“84.30 percent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana,” the ministry said. “Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 6,108 newly recovered cases. 3,419 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 890 in Karnataka.”

“79.99 percent of the new cases are contributed by six states, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal,” the ministry said. “Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,753. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,779, while Tamil Nadu reported 574 new cases.”

India has progressively maintained a low Case Fatality Rate (CFR) compared to the global average. The national CFR has fallen to 1.43 percent.

During the last 24 hours, 152 deaths were reported across the country.

“75.66 percent of the 152 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are contributed by eight states, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Chhattisgarh,” the ministry said. “Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties of 50. Kerala follows with 19.”

Health officials say the successful implementation of test, track and treat strategy along with timely and appropriate treatment has led to the consistent slide in the fatality rate.

According to the health ministry, the number of recovered patients has overtaken active cases by more than 55 times.

Health officials said new daily cases continue to trend downwards with people remaining vigilant and resorting to appropriate behavior of wearing masks and washing hands.

Meanwhile, India last week began an inoculation drive against COVID-19 across the country.

According to the health ministry, so far nearly 1.4 million beneficiaries have received COVID-19 shots in the past seven days.

On Saturday morning the ministry said the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 10,639,684 and the death toll has risen to 153,184.

India is in the grip of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and globally it is the second worst-hit country due to COVID-19. Enditem