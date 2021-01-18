India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 10,557,985

NEW DELHI, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 10,557,985 on Sunday, as 15,144 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, according to the data from the federal health ministry.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 152,274 with 181 new deaths.

There are still 208,826 active cases in the country, while 10,196,885 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities, as over 180 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 186,544,8681 tests were conducted till Saturday, out of which 779,377 tests were conducted on Saturday alone, according to the data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.

The national capital New Delhi, one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over the past couple of weeks. A total of 299 new cases and six deaths were registered in the national capital through Saturday.

So far 10,738 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi’s health department.

India’s nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off on Saturday as nearly 200,000 people were vaccinated during the first day across the country.

On the first day of the vaccination drive, two types of vaccines were supplied. The Covishield vaccine, made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), was supplied to all states, and the Covaxin vaccine, made by the Bharat Biotech International Limited was also supplied to a number of states. Enditem