India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 10,654,533

NEW DELHI, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 10,654,533 on Sunday as 14,849 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 153,339 as 155 COVID-19 patients died since Saturday morning.

There are still 184,408 active cases in the country, while 10,316,786 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country fell below the 200,000-mark on Wednesday for the first time in nearly seven months.

India kicked off the nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 on Jan. 16. So far over 1.5 million people have been vaccinated across the country.

Two types of vaccines are being administered to people in India, namely the Covishield vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India and the Covaxin vaccine made by the Bharat Biotech International Limited.

Meanwhile, 191,766,871 tests have been conducted till Saturday, out of which 781,752 tests were conducted on Saturday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing a comparatively lower number of cases recently. As many as 197 new cases and 10 deaths were registered in the national capital through Saturday.

So far 10,799 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi’s health department. Enditem