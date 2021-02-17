India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 10,937,320

NEW DELHI, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 10,937,320 on Wednesday as 11,610 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 155,913 with 100 new deaths.

According to a source in the federal health ministry, 72 percent of the new cases were reported from two states – Maharashtra and Kerala, and zero deaths were reported from 17 states.

There are 136,549 active cases in the country, while 10,644,858 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

India kicked off a nationwide vaccination drive in January, and so far nearly 9 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up testing facilities across the country, as nearly 208 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 207,977,229 tests were conducted till Tuesday, out of which 644,931 tests were conducted on Tuesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday.

The national capital Delhi, one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over the past several months as 94 new cases and one death was registered in the national capital through Tuesday.

So far 10,894 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi’s health department. Enditem