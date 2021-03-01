India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 11,096,731

NEW DELHI, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 11,096,731 on Sunday as 16,752 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 157,051 with 113 new deaths.

There are still 164,511 active cases in the country, while 10,775,169 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

India kicked off a nationwide vaccination drive in January, and so far nearly 14.5 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as more than 216 million tests have been conducted.

As many as 216,231,106 tests were conducted till Saturday, out of which 795,723 tests were conducted on Saturday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.

The national capital Delhi, one of the most affected places in the country, has been witnessing a comparatively lesser number of cases over the past several months, as 243 new cases and three deaths were registered in the national capital through Saturday.

As many as 10,909 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi’s health department. Enditem